Chinese businessman on bail for meth lab charge

La Romaine businessman Hong Fei Wu, 24, has been granted $100,000 bail by a San Fernando magistrate on a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Wu appeared virtually before senior magistrate Armina Deonaringsingh on Tuesday, from the Princes Town police station, where he was being held.

Wui was arrested last Thursday when Special Branch officers executed a search warrant at The Residences, South Park, San Fernando.

There, they allegedly discovered components assembled in the form of a clandestine laboratory, a police press release said over the weekend.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Wu’s attorney Larry Williams asked for reasonable bail, since the police had confirmed his client had no convictions or pending matters.

He also said Wu was gainfully employed at a company that made dog chow and had been living in TT since he was12.

Wu, who lives at 214 Gulf View, La Romaine, is also a legal resident of TT and attended Vessigny Secondary School in Point Fortin.

In response to the bail application, police prosecutor acting Cpl Gervais had no objection to bail, but asked for stringent conditions to be attached, including surrendering his Chinese passport, and a statutory declaration from someone to verify his proof of address since he was held at The Residences, South Park, Tarouba.

“While he has a clean record, I invite the court to look at the prevalence of this type of offence in TT, the manner he was held, the items found, the search of the accused residence (and) what was alleged to have been found on the premises.”

Gervais also said there was no proof of his ties to the community.

Williams objected to the provision of a statutory declaration, saying Wu was being treated as a visitor when he was a resident of TT. He also said the passport, which was in the possession of Special Branch, was no longer valid but will be surrendered once produced by the police.

In making her order, Deonarinsingh said while she did not know where the police got the Tarouba address from, nor was it her concern, she had to be sure of Wu’s address.

She ordered the passport surrendered and sent to the magistracy registrar by the police for bail to be processed, since without it, bail will not be approved, and warned she would change her bail order in chambers if it was not sent by 4 pm. Wu also has to ask the court’s permission if he wishes to leave TT.

Deonarinesingh also admitted to not being familiar with “this item (methamphetamine) or the amount,” nor was there an estimated value from a professional source.

She also admitted it was “irregular” that not all of the exhibits were produced in court, as some had been sent to the Forensic Science Centre for analysis.

“This is the first time I have heard forensics become involved in a search and ordered the items be taken somewhere and some of the items to be brought to the court.

“I won’t get involved in what will happen at trial, but I am disappointed.”

Deonarinesingh also ordered the police to disclose the summary of evidence and the search warrant they executed.

Wu’s bailor (surety) has to provide the court with proof of address and phone contact, while Wu has to continue to live at the Gulf View address for the duration of the court matter or until further ordered.

He returns to court on September 12.

According to the summary of evidence the police presented to the court, on August 10, officers from Special Branch were doing surveillance at The Residences before executing a search warrant for firearm and ammunition possession.

A vehicle, which was mentioned during the hearing, was searched and certain items were allegedly found, including cash and packets of clear crystalline substances said to resemble methamphetamine.

Boxes of cold and flu tablets and other items, including paraphernalia and chemical substances, were also allegedly recovered.

The officers allegedly seized cellphones, cash in varying currencies and computer devices during the search. The items found were photographed by crime scene investigators andscientific officers from the FSC took samples of chemicals and kept 12 packets for further testing.

In their release over the weekend, the police confirmed that officers had discovered a quantity of cash, precursor chemicals and packets of crystals of various sizes resembling methamphetamine.

In the release, the police said it was the first methamphetamine laboratory in Trinidad and Tobago.

The police also said the discovery followed an extensive intelligence-led operation in partnership with US law enforcement agencies.

Wu is also represented by attorney Toni Roberts.