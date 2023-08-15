Chinese businessman charged for San Fernando meth lab

News

A 32 year-old Chinese businessman is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of an apparatus.

He was arrested last Thursday, when Special Branch officers executed a search at The Residences, South Park, San Fernando.

They discovered a clandestine laboratory, cash, precursor chemicals and packets of crystals of various sizes resembling methamphetamine.

Police said it was the first methamphetamine laboratory in Trinidad and Tobago.

Police said the discovery followed an extensive intelligence-led operation in partnership with US law enforcement agencies.

The Chinese national is represented by attorneys Larry Williams and Toni Roberts.