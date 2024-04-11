Chinese Ambassador thanks Muslim community

News

ASJA’s acting president general Imam Ahamad Hosein, Imam of the Markaz al ASJA Masjid Mufti Zaidur Raza, Fang Qiu, Ambassador Extraordinary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of TT, president of the Markaz al ASJA Masjid Brother Shazard Mohammed and ASJA executive member Brother Haidar Ali-Hosein at the Markaz Al ASJA Masjid in Charlieville on April 8. – Photo courtesy the Chinese Embassy

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu expressed an appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality he received from the Muslim community in Trinidad and Tobago, when embassy officials visited the Markaz Al ASJA masjid in Charlieville on April 8.

“China, similar to Trinidad and Tobago, is a diverse nation with multiple ethnicities and religions,” the embassy said in a release. “China remains dedicated to protecting the freedom of religious beliefs and traditional cultures.”

Fang donated food hampers and vouchers to assist 100 families in need as part of China’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian support and as a symbol of care on behalf of the Chinese people.

“The donation was one of several ongoing initiatives by the Chinese Embassy to enhance local citizens’ standard of living and to strengthen the bonds of friendship during the holy month of Ramadan,” the release said.

Fang also announced plans to provide training opportunities in China for ASJA members including teachers from ASJA-affiliated schools to attend education in June. He also spoke of plans to offer “Chinese Ambassador Scholarships” in the near future, to support outstanding students furthering their education.

“His Excellency noted that there are many unfortunate regional and global conflicts intertwined with anti-globalization chaos, such as wars, human suffering, and reckless sanctions, that continue deprive people of their right to development,” the release said.

“To combat these challenges, Ambassador Fang Qiu emphasised China’s proposal for the creation of a community with a shared future for mankind. His Excellency Fang Qiu called upon the local and global communities to join forces in tackling challenges together, aiming to build a harmonious and prosperous world for everyone.”