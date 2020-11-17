Children’s education suffering in Chatham

In Chatham Vil­lage, con­stant work is hard to come by for vil­lager. No work means no pay. No in­come means no ac­cess to util­i­ties like run­ning wa­ter and elec­tric­i­ty. No elec­tric­i­ty means their chil­dren are now at a learn­ing dis­ad­van­tage. It’s not as if the pow­er would help any­way, as there are no tablets or desk­tops to be found in their hum­ble homes where you can hear the waves roar and the sound of chil­dren play­ing – chil­dren who should be in­side learn­ing.