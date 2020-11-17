Children’s education suffering in Chatham

In Chatham Village, constant work is hard to come by for villager. No work means no pay. No income means no access to utilities like running water and electricity. No electricity means their children are now at a learning disadvantage. It’s not as if the power would help anyway, as there are no tablets or desktops to be found in their humble homes where you can hear the waves roar and the sound of children playing – children who should be inside learning.
