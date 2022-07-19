Children’s Authority supports U-Report tool for youths

News

Children’s Authority head office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. –

THE CHILDREN’S AUTHORITY expressed its support for the U-Report tool developed by UNICEF which the authority said was a valuable platform to voice concerns and issues shared by youths.

“This mobile empowerment programme connects young people all over the world to information that will change their lives and influence their decisions,” the Authority said.

“Through U-Report, youth can provide valuable information when reporting on what’s happening in their communities that helps improve their own lives and those of their peers and families.

“Polls and alerts are sent out to U-Reporters and real-time response information is collected. Results and ideas are shared back with the community.”

The authority said it would continue to advocate for children to be heard, and welcomed all initiatives aimed at giving children a voice so they can achieve their full potential.

“Their voice is critical in identifying challenges and creating solutions for the complex issues which confront them. Therefore, the authority commends the use of this platform which in effect amplifies the opportunities for the voice of the child to be heard.”

Sharon Morris-Cummings, acting director of the authority, said the increasing acts of violence against children, the increase in mental health issues among children and the number of children being brought before the courts for multiple reasons suggest that many children had traumatic experiences at earlier ages.

“More and better opportunities for them to have their voices heard can only redound to the national benefit,” Morris-Cummings said.

The UReport WhatsApp number is 296-7723. The authority reminded the public that concerns about the care and protection of children should be reported to the Authority’s Hotline at 996 or the Police at 999.