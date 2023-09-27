Children’s Authority issues safety advisory after toddlers’ deaths

News

The head office of the Children’s Authority, on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. –

IN the aftermath of the death of two toddlers on Sunday and Monday, the Children’s Authority is again urging parents and guardians to put the safety of their children first.

In a statement, the Authority noted the incidents in which children have lost their lives.

On Sunday, Damarie Jeffrey, five, of La Brea, drowned in a pool at Fun Splash Water Park, Debe, where he was attending a birthday party for his cousin. He was in the company of his mother and other family members.

On Monday, three-year-old Shazade Simon of Williamsville died six days after she suffered second-degree burns to 25 per cent of her body when she stumbled in the path of a boiling pot of lentil peas her grandfather was cooking for her. Shazade was also in the company of her mother and other adults.

The Authority advised, “That activities where children are involved should be conducted under the careful supervision of a trusted adult. “The authority notes that children who lack proper supervision are more exposed to accidents, harm and abuse.”

It outlined a guideline for parents and guardians to observe in an attempt to keep their children safe.

It suggested keeping hazardous liquids, materials, sharp objects, medication and anything that can potentially cause injury out of a child’s reach.

Also, a watchful eye on children when at the beach, river and pool.

“Children should only be allowed to venture into or around bodies of water with an adult present,” it said, reminding adults to always cover exposed water containers, such as buckets, barrels and tanks, in which children would have fallen into and drowned in the past.

Of importance, the Authority underscored, is to know who is supervising your child at all times.

When it comes to their bodies, children should be taught what are “ok” and “not ok” touches, that their body is their own and no one has a right to touch them.

“Monitor your child’s friendships, especially with adults who repeatedly attempt to spend time alone with your child, away from others.

“Teach children that it’s okay to say “no” to unwanted hugs, kisses, or other affection, even from family members.

“Ask about sleeping arrangements and who frequents the household, when children are spending time away from home. Encourage children to keep personal information private,” the Authority advised.

“The public is reminded that ‘child protection is everybody’s business.’” Therefore, we all have a duty to keep children safe and to report any incident or suspicion of abuse to the Police at 999 or the Authority at 996.”