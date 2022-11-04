Children’s Authority, IDB provide laptops to 250 students

News

Children’s Authority head office in Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob

The Children’s Authority of TT and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) provided laptops to 250 students at the Eastern Boys’ Government Primary School, Port of Spain, for the launch of a project called the Digital Corner on October 31.

The Digital Corner is part of IDB’s new strategy to improve educational outcomes and digital skills in the country.

IDB chief of operation Sergio Rios said he hoped students will continue to learn and develop more online skills. He stressed that more children needed to learn about the dangers of the internet, including cyberbullying, identity theft and the misuse of information.

He said the expectation was that children will learn to use technology while being safe in the online world.

The Digital Corner is part of a larger project that creates awareness on online safety and online grooming, teaching children and the general public to recognise online preditors.

Kitty Al Hosein-Garcia, a member of the Children’s Authority board, said she hopes the digital tools will improve teaching and learning.

She said, “At the Children’s Authority, we believe that every child should live to see their full potential. Therefore, a child can only do so when they are protected from harm and neglect, when they are given the tools and resources required to succeed and when they are no longer recognised as the voiceless within our society.”

As part of the IDB’s country strategy on digital transformation, both teachers and students will receive training by the authority’s Information Technology Unit to use the devices.