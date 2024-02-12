Children play mas Downtown, Port of Spain

Carnival

A young Fancy Indian joins the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

The Downtown Carnival Committee held its children’s parade in Sunday, at South Quay, Port of Spain, giving the young revellers one more chance to play mas following Saturday’s TTCBA Junior Parade of the Bands at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Here are highlights.

Sweet Tasty Honey from the band Fun Time Mas Production’s Weakness for Sweetness, during the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Bats, dragons and other traditional characters star in Clan Mas Production’s We Come Back during the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday.- ROGER JACOB

Two burrokeets during the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday.- ROGER JACOB

Young revellers in Spoilt Rotten Kids’s band Shaadi during the Downtown Carnival Committee’s Junior Parade of the Bands, South Quay, Port of Spain on Carnival Sunday.- ROGER JACOB