It was Au­gust 31st, In­de­pen­dence Day, yet there were no flag-wav­ing cit­i­zen, no shout­ing of march­ing or­ders, no drum rolls and no stir­ring ren­di­tions of the Na­tion­al An­them to be heard at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah, Port-of-Spain, yes­ter­day.