Children injured in Couva crash on way to school

A vehicle transporting school children overturned along the Southern main road, Claxton Bay near Pranz Gardens. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Several primary schoolchildren were injured in a crash on their way to school on Monday.

The crash happened around 8 am on the Southern Main Road in Savonetta, Couva.

The police said the driver and about ten students were taken for treatment at the Couva district health facility.

Monday marked the first day of the school year.

Photo by Lincoln Holder

The police said the driver was heading in a private bus to Couva, a short distance from Pranz Gardens, taking the students to schools in the California/Couva area.

Details are sketchy, but investigators believe the driver lost control and the bus veered off the wet road, flipped and landed upside down in an overgrown area.

Drivers stopped and helped the children out of the bus.

Officers from Mon Repos, Savonetta and Couva fire stations responded.

Couva police are investigating.