Child in fatal accident discharged from hospital

CRASH SCENE: Irving Street in Petit Bourg where the damaged part of the guard rail has not been repaired in years and where a car driven by Crystal George (INSET) careened off on Tuesday landing several feet below on to Osbourne Lane. George died later in hospital. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

NINE days after she was involved in a freak accident that took her mother’s life, eight-year-old Kaisha Neckles, was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Kaisha was a passenger in her mother’s car when it crashed on February 1.

Crystal George, 31, of Irving Street, Petit Bourg, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex hours after she lost control of her car which careened off Irving Street, missing several houses below, landing on Osbourne Lane.

Fire officials said the accident took place at about 7 am when mother and daughter were on their way to a relative’s home.

Newsday spoke with Kaisha’s grandmother Kathy-Ann George on Thursday. George said her granddaughter suffered a left broken arm and leg and the ligaments in her right wrist were torn.

“My granddaughter is very, very strong. She was discharged on Wednesday and already picked up her reading book. She should be home for about three months but with school online she might continue.”

George said her granddaughter’s tablet was destroyed in the crash and as soon as it is replaced she will have her resume classes.

While at hospital, relatives chose not to inform Kaisha that her mother had died. George said when they finally told her “she took it better than expected.”

“The bond the two of them had was so strong she knew her mother died in that accident. She cried a bit but she took it better than we thought.”

George blamed a lack of guardrails along Germain Avenue for her daughter’s death. It was suspected that the brakes on her daughter’s car were defective, leading to the fatal crash.