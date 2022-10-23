Child among four killed in Diego Martin shooting

News

A toddler was among four killed in a car in Diego Martin on Sunday morning. The car was sprayed with bullets by gunmen. Photo by Roger Jacob

A three-year-old boy was among four people murdered in an early-morning shooting in Diego Martin on Sunday.

Around 1.20 am, Four Roads CID and Western Division Task Force responded to reports of a car being riddled with bullets at Winnie Mohammed Road, Diego Martin. Police said four occupants of the vehicle were killed and two others taken to hospital for injuries.

The deceased were identified as three-year-old Nazim Owen of La Puerta, Diego Martin; Chelsea Julien, 27, of Bagatelle, Diego Martin; Akil Keron of La Puerta Diego Martin and Marcus “Markie” Noel also of La Puerta.

The murders prompted acting CoP McDonald Jacob to issue a statement on the matter.

Jacobs offered his deepest condolences to the victims’ family and friends.

He said he intends to offer timely justice and not just condolences and counselling from the police’s Victim and Witness Support Unit.

“Yes, the crime scene investigators, forensics personnel, homicide detectives, investigators are all out there, working assiduously to find and bring in the perpetrators. If there is CCTV footage we will use it, witnesses will be interviewed, thorough investigations are under way, and, once again, I am appealing to anyone who has information that can lead to the capture and arrest of these murderers, we need you to come forward,” he said.

He also condemned the “erroneous rhetoric” of not being able to trust the police.

On October 15, Jomol Modeste, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting while playing with friends at the Africa Recreation Grounds, Chaguanas.