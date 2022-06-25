Child among 3 dead in Gasparillo blaze

News

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A CHILD is reportedly among three people who died in a house fire at Caratal Road, Gasparillo, early Saturday.

Initial reports state around 2 am, the fire service responded to a report of a two-storey house on fire.

However, before help arrived, three occupants – two adults and a child – who attempted to escape, perished in the blaze.

Their bodies were found on the lower floor of the building, first responders reported.

Their identities are yet to be released by police and fire authorities.

The fire service is still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Updates will be provided as more information comes to hand.