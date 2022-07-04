Chief Secretary warns public about fraudsters

News

The Office of the Chief Secretary has warned about attempts to defraud the public by making false representations.

In a press release on Monday, the office said it has received reports that “there are some individuals calling unsuspecting businesses claiming to be the Chief Secretary and/or his representative and offering US dollars for trade.”

The office said it has also received reports of requests to proprietors for pre-paid phone cards on the Chief Secretary’s behalf, with promises made for the bill to be paid at a later date.

“These activities were not sanctioned by the Chief Secretary and are fraudulent in nature. Please report any such interactions with the TTPS.”

The office said the police are already investigating.