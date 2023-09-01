Chief Secretary: Trinidad and Tobago a work in progress at 61

Tobago

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine inspects officers at Tobago’s Independence Day parade at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY THA –

Hope is alive.

This was the sentiments shared by both the THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Presiding Officer Abby Taylor as they raised a toast to Trinidad and Tobago at the Shaw Park Complex in commemoration of the country’s 61st independence celebration.

In his address, Augustine said, at age 61, one might think that there was little hope left, noting that in the life of a human being, 61 is the age of retirement where people are looking to start a new journey. He hastened to add that in the life of a country, however, 61 is very young.

“In the life of a country, 61 means that you are still a work in progress. Very often, we shudder at the reality that we are a work in progress, and we think that our failures somehow mean that we cannot get it right the next time or that we cannot do it right. At 61, I see Trinidad and Tobago as an incomplete project, a project that we are still actively working on.”

He said certainly 61 years later, the country is far superior, far greater, far better than where it was 61 years ago. He noted that one of the things that the country still must work on is ensuring that there is equity and justice in the constitutional framework that would ensure that Tobago gets the kind of autonomy that it needs.

“So at 61 years, while we celebrate this project that is incomplete, we must encourage the country as a whole to move towards completing this part of the project whereby Tobago and Tobagonians feel as if the historical injustice is actually made right.”

In her remarks, Presiding Officer Abby Taylor said independence is a celebration of all the iconic, cultural and historical blessings that defines the country. She said during the first year of independence, she can only imagine the range of emotions – happiness being among them, noting though that she would like to focus on hope.

“Growing up, I thought of independence as being futuristic – a framework of what our children should and could aspire to be. Over the years and especially the last year, my view of the ethos of independence has evolved. It has become one of hope for a brighter future, one that we can play a part in all creating.”

She said as she passed the lined streets earlier in the parade, she looked at the youths of the island – I am hopeful, hopeful for a better Tobago, hopeful for a better Trinidad and hopeful for a better Trinidad and Tobago.”

Prior to the toast, pomp, style and precision was on show at the parade ground alongside the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet.

The parade, which took place under brilliant sunshine, saw armed detachments from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Coast Guard, Defence Force Reserves, Police Service and Cadet Force march before a large crowd of spectators, many of whom had gathered at the site from as early as 6am for the 8.30am start. The armed detachments were led by the Bands and Corps of Drums of the Cadet Force.

Unarmed detachments from the TT Fire Service, Prisons Service, Scouts Association and Pentecostal Crusaders also participated in the parade. They were accompanied by the Bands and Corps of Drums of the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade.

Augustine and his wife Takyana Augustine-Nedd headed the list of dignitaries. They were joined by Taylor, Deputy Chief Secretary Faith BYisrael and other assemblymen and councillors. PNM Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and his wife Kosi King-Morris along with councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit also attended.

Augustine inspected the parade, accompanied by Brigadier General Dexter Francis.

After the formal event, the various detachments marched along the Claude Noel Highway, onto Wilson Road, then to Gardenside car park in Scarborough.

Hundreds of onlookers lined the roadway to take in the impressive display of skill and discipline. Many of them used their cellphones to capture the event.