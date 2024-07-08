Chief Secretary to attend National Security Council meeting in Tobago

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine has been invited to a meeting of the National Security Council in Tobago on July 9. The meeting will take place at the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, Scarborough.

Tobago has been experiencing a wave of gun-related crimes which are threatening to destabilise the usually peaceful tourist destination.

On July 8, a triple murder in Black Rock pushed the island’s murder toll to 15, surpassing last year’s record total of 14.

In a Facebook post on July 8, Dr Rowley said he invited Augustine to the meeting on July 5. He travelled to Tobago on July 6.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and police top brass will attend the meeting.