Chief Secretary proposes Tobago whistle-blower council

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – THA Info Dept

A whistle-blower council is proposed to be established in the Tobago House of Assembly.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the announcement at the 9th sitting of the 2021-2025 assembly on Thursday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Augustine said: “I wish to ask of this House, ask of the executive council that we eventually agree to set up our own whistle-blower system in Tobago.”

Augustine invited Minority Leader Kelvon Morris to join his discussions on the proposed legislation.

Additionally, his recommendation is that the system would be run by a core council of seven people with the relevant expertise.

“We must include, among the seven, a trained investigator – someone who either retired or is active in service in the TT police service, a certified auditor or financial analyst, an experienced attorney-at-law, a member of the clergy and any other three.”

He said the council should also be furnished with a web-based software “to allow people to anonymously, to secretly submit any claims and accompany documentary evidence, without their security being compromised.”