Chief Secretary: Keep the faith amid the trials

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the Tobago Day thanksgiving service. –

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is admonishing all of Tobago to “keep the faith.”

At the Tobago Day thanksgiving service on Wednesday at Shaw Park Complex, Augustine said, “Sometimes as human beings, we spend a whole lot of time strategising, thinking things through in our minds, trying to figure out the solution when in reality, all we have to do is to keep the faith and allow the Lord to lead.

“Keeping the faith sometimes does not feel good at all, but just go ask Daniel if the Lord will bring you out and he would tell you that the Lord shows up and shuts the lion’s mouth.”

He added: “Keeping the faith requires patience; keeping the faith sometimes requires going through some trials; keeping the faith sometimes require that you don’t get the results when you want it – but keeping the faith is an understanding that God will deliver on time every single time.”

He said he is confident that God will deliver for Tobago as he advised that citizens should put in the work and watch God deliver.

“Keep the faith – take it from a young man who many years ago said he would become chief secretary. Keeping the faith leads you to the destination that God has willed for you.”He said with the THA celebrating 43 years as an assembly, many people in the society have agitated for greater autonomy and more than what is currently available.

“If we are honest, we are not satisfied with the legislative arrangements for Tobago. We wish there were so many things we could do ourselves to ensure that this island grows and prospers..”

He added: “I know it’s difficult to stand there and tell you keep the faith, but keeping the faith is recognition that God always shows up on time and when he thinks is the perfect time. He said citizens should always kneel and pray for the island’s best interest, and not only to ask God for more money.

Keeping the faith, he said means that when one shows up to work, they are showing up to work diligently.

On December 4, 1980, the Tobago House of Assembly was inaugurated. Tobago Day began in 2010, through a motion at the Assembly Legislature. The 2023 celebrations began on November 30 with a youth debate at the Assembly Legislature. This was followed by an inter-divisional triathlon, an inter-divisional cookout, an inter-divisional sport and family day, a military tattoo and an awards function prior to the thanksgiving.