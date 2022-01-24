Chief Secretary holds ‘cordial’ meeting with PM

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – Photo courtesy THA Department of Information

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the Prime Minister held a “cordial” meeting “full of laughs” on Sunday.

According to a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in Blenheim, Tobago and lasted for two and a half hours.

At a press conference on Monday, Augustine gave an overview of the meeting.

“Yes, we had an informal breakfast. We had a conversation that was meant to break the ice and was meant to begin conversations, as long as we are both in these same positions.”

Last Wednesday during a news conference, Augustine said he was informed that the Office of the Prime Minister had attempted to contact him.

This was the first official meeting between the two since the Progressive Democratic Patriots defeated the People’s National Movement in the THA elections on December 6.

During his victory speech on election night, Augustine had warned Dr Rowley about “bullying” Tobagonians.

However, he said the new PDP administration was “willing to work with you to see this island develop.”

According to the THA Act 40 of 1996, the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary are required to meet periodically to discuss matters pertaining to the island and its development.