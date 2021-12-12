Chief Secretary Farley Augustine ties the knot

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his wiffe Takyana are sheltered from the rain as they leave Flagstaff Hill in Charlotteville where they exchanged vows on Sunday. – PHOTO COURTESY NEW LENS

Heavy and persistent rain did very little to hamper the wedding of new Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary and deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Farley Augustine on Sunday.

Augustine, the electoral representative for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside tied the knot in style with his sweetheart Takyana Nedd at Flagstaff Hill, Charlotteville.

The event was organised by Asha Mars-Lewis of Asha Mars Weddings and Events and featured entertainment by singers Sharon Phillips, Delissa Wilson-George and Ayana Charles.

Owing to the heavy downpour, Pastor Tony Mapp, president of the Tobago Mission of Seventh Day Adventists, kept the ceremony brief. He said everything else would have been done at the reception venue.

Addressing the couple, Mapp advised them about the responsibilities of marriage and the sanctity of the vows.

Augustine, when called upon to say if he took Nedd to be his wife, responded loudly: “I do.”

Nedd responded when asked if she would take Augustine as her husband: “I surely do.”

The two shared their personalised vows and exchanged rings before they were ushered away for a small, intimate reception.

The wedding was streamed live on social media in keeping with Augustine’s wish to not have people breach covid19 protocols.