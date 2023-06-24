Chief Secretary: ‘Dr Davidson led Tobago to powerful THA’

Tobago

The widow of Dr Jefferson Davidson, Barbara Davidson chats with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine after the funeral at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Roxborough on Friday. – THA photo

All of Tobago is grateful for Dr Jefferson Godwyn Davidson’s contribution to the island, according to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Augustine was speaking during the funeral service of the former chairman of the assembly and its first presiding officer, at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Roxborough on Friday. Davidson, 95, was interred at the Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery in Betsy’s Hope.

Augustine said: “We are grateful that he was part of the voices that led Tobago to the point where we now enjoy the THA with far greater powers than we had in his time. Sometimes I wonder what would those men have been able to achieve if they had powers of Act 40 of 1996 back then. Tobago today, perhaps the very fashion and style of Dr Jeff Davidson, (in a) very calm ceremony, is celebrating the loss of one of its heroes. We are thankful for what Dr Davidson has done for the island.”

Davidson was a recipient of the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold) in 2015, and also received the Tobago Medal of Honour, Gold, for Distinguished and Outstanding Service in the sphere of public service at the 2023 THA Awards.

His nephew, Lyle Alexander described his uncle as non-judgmental.

“As a young man at the time relating to uncle Jeff, I could not then appreciate his humility. The respect that I had in this place, who I felt this much about – the respect that he had for me as an individual, the caring that I felt from him when we spoke about things that affected me and I ask questions and then the way he would speak to me. Whenever he committed to doing something, there were times as we developed, I needed guidance in particular areas and he would say you can talk to this one or he’ll do this, and he did – never failed me.”

He said he never saw his uncle angry, as there was always a smile on his face along with “a particular laugh.” Davidson, he said, had a sense of humour that he alone could have had, adding that his uncle was indeed a pork lover.

Davidson was among several prominent Tobagonians and former assemblymen who had supported the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the run-up to the December 6, 2021 THA election. The PDP eventually secured a 14-1 landslide victory over the PNM.

Methodist Rev Adolf Davis said Davidson’s journey has begun and he would stand before the judge, God, who would determine “whether or not he has lived.”

“People would say ‘well done good and faithful Jeff.’ I could tell you, we thank God for his service to the country, but God is not going to say ‘well done’ because of the programmes he initiated, because of the donations he gave and the kindness he demonstrated. Well done starts and ends singularly in our relationship with Jesus Christ.”

He said sin is the problem in the today’s society that is not being acknowledged, and that the solution to the problem is indeed Jesus Christ.

“I’m not suggesting that we must not try to change some policies and have some new programmes and try to reach into communities to help the young men and women. I’m not saying we must not. But I’ve learnt that if you don’t understand the problems, you’ll be pumping resources upon resources, efforts upon efforts and we still won’t get anywhere.”

Members of the THA Executive Council were present at the service, along with former members Stanley Beard, Ashworth Jack, Regis Caruth and former PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.