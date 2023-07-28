Chief Sec: Tobago People’s Party to launch symbol in August

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) will formally launch its symbol early next month.

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday after a function to mark the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the THA and Habitat for Humanity at Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

“You can expect, early in August, within the first week and a half or so that we will launch by way of revealing the symbol, and also we will engage in ratifying the party’s constitution,” he said, adding the party has also been registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

Augustine, the TPP’s interim political leader, said the party’s constitution was placed online for public commentary.

Saying that people are free to share comments, he claimed quite a number of people have been responding through emails and other formats “so that we can have a much more iron-clad constitution that is fit for purpose and that, in the most democratic way, involves the beliefs of the people who support the TPP.”