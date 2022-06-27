Chief Sec to chair meeting on preparation for bad weather

News

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is expected to chair a meeting today to discuss preparations for a strong tropical wave in the Atlantic that has the potential to form into a tropical depression between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled for noon, will include members of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Tobago Disaster Management Committee (TDMC).

In a media release on Monday, TEMA said that the agency and TDMC “are ready to activate the necessary protocols towards the preservation of life and the protection of property.”

A press release from the TT Met Office on Monday said that showers and thunderstorm activity associated with the tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has increased.

It said there is a 70 per cent chance of tropical cyclone development in the next 48 hours, and a 90 per cent chance over the next five days.

However, the Met Office made it clear that there is no storm watch or warning in effect at this time.