Chief Sec leads tourism delegation to UK

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine will today lead a delegation to the World Travel Market (WTM) in the United Kingdom. The WTM ends on November 13.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Secretary on Thursday said the team comprises Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, chairman of the Tobago Tourism Agency (TTAL), Alicia Edwards, other staff of TTAL, members of the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC) and other stakeholders from Tobago’s tourism industry.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Assemblyman Dr Faith BYisrael, will attend to matters on behalf of the Chief Secretary, during his absence.