Chief Sec leads delegation to ITB Berlin trade show

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – THA

A Tobago House of Assembly (THA) team is off to the International Tourismus-Borse (ITB) Berlin trade show in Germany.

The team is led by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and will also include Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) personnel, as well as other Tobago tourism stakeholders.

ITB Berlin is arguably the world’s leading travel trade show and will take place from March 7 to 9.

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd CEO Alicia Edwards recently discussed the importance of the trade show. She said, “ITB is important because the German and Scandinavian market is critical for Tobago businesses.

“This foray is important for Tobago because the last time we were at ITB was in 2019 and because there has been a change of leadership at all levels, it’s important for the reconnection to happen and for the conversations to happen.”

On Tobago’s aim at the trade show she added, “What kind of connections we can make for airlines; discussions that we can make for niche markets – so it’s a different kind of show and so the marketing continues but it continues at a different level. When people talk about marketing, people talk about consumer marketing – the things you can see – but the more important work happens with the arrangement.”

In Augustine’s absence, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael will be in charge.