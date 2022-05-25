Cherelle Griner speaks of her emotional turmoil following her wife Brittney’s detention in Russia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)In her first interview since her wife Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia in February, Cherelle Griner has spoken about how she “laid on this couch and cried my eyeballs out” after first hearing the news.

Earlier this month, a Russian court extended WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Griner’s pretrial detention until at least June following her arrest in February.

According to Russian authorities, Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage and has been accused of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance — an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“I was numb. I couldn’t move and then I said: ‘You’ve got to get up now,'” Cherelle Griner said on ABC’s Good Morning America about the moment she learned of her wife’s arrest.

Griner added that she communicates with her wife “sporadically, here and there” through letters and “absolutely” wants to speak with US President Joe Biden about the situation.

