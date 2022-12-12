Chastanet: Saint Lucia Needs Intervention By The Almighty – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Opposition leader Alen Chastanet has indicated that Saint Lucia currently needs divine intervention.

But he also pointed to the need for citizens to do what they can.

The opposition leader spoke amid a violent crime surge.

“At this point, our country needs the Almighty’s intervention now more than ever,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote Monday on Facebook.

On Sunday, Chastanet participated in a prayer, praise, and worship session at the Vigie Multi-purpose Sports Complex.

“Prayer is not to ask God to do something for us that we are supposed to do for ourselves. The importance of coming out today and the importance of prayer is to give us the strength to do what we have to do when we leave here,” the Micoud South MP told the audience.

At the event, he also spoke of ‘the power of love’.

And in that regard, he referred to remarks made earlier to the gathering by former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee.

“Dominic was one hundred percent right. We look for all the sophisticated ways to solve the problem because unfortunately as human beings sometimes we need rules. We need somebody to enforce those rules,” Chastanet stated.

“But the reality is if we genuinely loved each other and we respected each other and if we love as human beings and you generally felt that in heart, you could not do something to hurt somebody,” the former Prime Minister told his audience.

But he lamented that too many children are growing up without love.

He urged members of the audience to love themselves, their family, and their country and have faith in the Lord.

“He is the one who is going to give us the strength to do it,” Chastanet declared.

In addition, on his Facebook page, Chastanet thanked those who attended Sunday’s prayer, praise, and worship event.

“Be reassured that as an Opposition, we will do whatever we can to help reduce the high levels of crime and violence that continue to plague Saint Lucia,” he wrote.

