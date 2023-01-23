Chastanet Congratulates Julien Alfred On New Record – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has extended congratulations to Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred, who set a new NCAA record on Saturday.

Alfred clocked 7.02 seconds to win the 60m dash at the 2023 Martin Luther King Invitational held at the Albuquerque Convention Centre at the University of New Mexico.

The University of Texas senior ran ahead of teammate Rhasidat Adekele, who was runner-up in 7.20 seconds.

Maboundou Kone ran a close 3rd in 7.21 seconds.

Alfred’s latest accomplishment means she has clocked the three fastest times over 60m by any woman in NCAA history at 7.02, 7.04, and 7.05 seconds.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet said that Alfred’s winning performance ranked her among the top 20 fastest performers on the world’s all-time list.

“Well done Julien,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

