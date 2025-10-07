Pivotal talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt on eve of Gaza war anniversary PM unbothered by Penny’s presence during UNGA Proj Cudjoe rebukes detractors linking national award to his UNC support Belize blames international community for failing to address world’s problems Sea Lots national awardees urge T&amp;T: Help where you can Housing Minister calls for multi-faceted approach to urban challenges on World Habitat Day
Local News

Chase visits Colombian plant to strengthen trade ties

07 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

Pres­i­dent of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce, Son­ji Pierre Chase, vis­it­ed As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS, the home of Sun­shine Ce­re­als pro­duc­tion, as part of ef­forts to strength­en trade ties be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go and Colom­bia.

The vis­it took place at the com­pa­ny’s man­u­fac­tur­ing fa­cil­i­ty in Colom­bia, which op­er­ates un­der As­so­ci­at­ed Brands In­dus­tries Lim­it­ed’s (ABIL) in­ter­na­tion­al ex­pan­sion plan. Es­tab­lished in 2018, As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS fo­cus­es on the pro­duc­tion of ready-to-eat break­fast ce­re­als in col­lab­o­ra­tion with Uni­ver­sal Foods Ltd. in Trinidad.

Dur­ing the vis­it, Pierre Chase met with Coun­try Man­ag­er Juan Pablo Solano Es­pinosa and mem­bers of the As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia team. The dis­cus­sions cen­tered on busi­ness de­vel­op­ment, trade op­por­tu­ni­ties, and cross-mar­ket growth. Both sides em­pha­sized the need for con­tin­ued co­op­er­a­tion be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go and Colom­bia, par­tic­u­lar­ly with­in the agri-food and man­u­fac­tur­ing sec­tors.

Pierre Chase said the vis­it re­flect­ed the Cham­ber’s com­mit­ment to re­gion­al part­ner­ships that sup­port eco­nom­ic ex­pan­sion and shared op­por­tu­ni­ty. She high­light­ed Sun­shine Ce­re­als as an ex­am­ple of how Caribbean brands can es­tab­lish a pres­ence in in­ter­na­tion­al mar­kets through sus­tain­able op­er­a­tions and col­lab­o­ra­tive ven­tures.

As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS has be­come a key part of ABIL’s re­gion­al net­work, con­tribut­ing to the com­pa­ny’s growth across Latin Amer­i­ca. The Sun­shine Ce­re­als brand con­tin­ues to serve lo­cal con­sumers while re­in­forc­ing the rep­u­ta­tion of Caribbean prod­ucts in re­gion­al mar­kets.

Uni­ver­sal Foods Ltd. stat­ed that the ini­tia­tive forms part of a wider ef­fort to pro­mote greater trade in­te­gra­tion be­tween the Caribbean and Latin Amer­i­ca, fo­cus­ing on food man­u­fac­tur­ing and ex­port po­ten­tial. The vis­it by the Cham­ber Pres­i­dent un­der­scored the val­ue of pri­vate-sec­tor part­ner­ships in ad­vanc­ing eco­nom­ic re­la­tions and strength­en­ing busi­ness links be­tween both coun­tries.

Support us

Related News

23 September 2025

UN officials say sign language, a gateway to human rights and inclusion in Caribbean

07 October 2025

Govt sources say Oct 13 likely Budget date after online post causes confusion

24 September 2025

Post Title

29 September 2025

PM unbothered by Penny’s presence during UNGA