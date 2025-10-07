Chase visits Colombian plant to strengthen trade ties

Pres­i­dent of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce, Son­ji Pierre Chase, vis­it­ed As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS, the home of Sun­shine Ce­re­als pro­duc­tion, as part of ef­forts to strength­en trade ties be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go and Colom­bia.

The vis­it took place at the com­pa­ny’s man­u­fac­tur­ing fa­cil­i­ty in Colom­bia, which op­er­ates un­der As­so­ci­at­ed Brands In­dus­tries Lim­it­ed’s (ABIL) in­ter­na­tion­al ex­pan­sion plan. Es­tab­lished in 2018, As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS fo­cus­es on the pro­duc­tion of ready-to-eat break­fast ce­re­als in col­lab­o­ra­tion with Uni­ver­sal Foods Ltd. in Trinidad.

Dur­ing the vis­it, Pierre Chase met with Coun­try Man­ag­er Juan Pablo Solano Es­pinosa and mem­bers of the As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia team. The dis­cus­sions cen­tered on busi­ness de­vel­op­ment, trade op­por­tu­ni­ties, and cross-mar­ket growth. Both sides em­pha­sized the need for con­tin­ued co­op­er­a­tion be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go and Colom­bia, par­tic­u­lar­ly with­in the agri-food and man­u­fac­tur­ing sec­tors.

Pierre Chase said the vis­it re­flect­ed the Cham­ber’s com­mit­ment to re­gion­al part­ner­ships that sup­port eco­nom­ic ex­pan­sion and shared op­por­tu­ni­ty. She high­light­ed Sun­shine Ce­re­als as an ex­am­ple of how Caribbean brands can es­tab­lish a pres­ence in in­ter­na­tion­al mar­kets through sus­tain­able op­er­a­tions and col­lab­o­ra­tive ven­tures.

As­so­ci­at­ed Brands Colom­bia SAS has be­come a key part of ABIL’s re­gion­al net­work, con­tribut­ing to the com­pa­ny’s growth across Latin Amer­i­ca. The Sun­shine Ce­re­als brand con­tin­ues to serve lo­cal con­sumers while re­in­forc­ing the rep­u­ta­tion of Caribbean prod­ucts in re­gion­al mar­kets.

Uni­ver­sal Foods Ltd. stat­ed that the ini­tia­tive forms part of a wider ef­fort to pro­mote greater trade in­te­gra­tion be­tween the Caribbean and Latin Amer­i­ca, fo­cus­ing on food man­u­fac­tur­ing and ex­port po­ten­tial. The vis­it by the Cham­ber Pres­i­dent un­der­scored the val­ue of pri­vate-sec­tor part­ner­ships in ad­vanc­ing eco­nom­ic re­la­tions and strength­en­ing busi­ness links be­tween both coun­tries.