Chase visits Colombian plant to strengthen trade ties
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Sonji Pierre Chase, visited Associated Brands Colombia SAS, the home of Sunshine Cereals production, as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.
The visit took place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Colombia, which operates under Associated Brands Industries Limited’s (ABIL) international expansion plan. Established in 2018, Associated Brands Colombia SAS focuses on the production of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals in collaboration with Universal Foods Ltd. in Trinidad.
During the visit, Pierre Chase met with Country Manager Juan Pablo Solano Espinosa and members of the Associated Brands Colombia team. The discussions centered on business development, trade opportunities, and cross-market growth. Both sides emphasized the need for continued cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia, particularly within the agri-food and manufacturing sectors.
Pierre Chase said the visit reflected the Chamber’s commitment to regional partnerships that support economic expansion and shared opportunity. She highlighted Sunshine Cereals as an example of how Caribbean brands can establish a presence in international markets through sustainable operations and collaborative ventures.
Associated Brands Colombia SAS has become a key part of ABIL’s regional network, contributing to the company’s growth across Latin America. The Sunshine Cereals brand continues to serve local consumers while reinforcing the reputation of Caribbean products in regional markets.
Universal Foods Ltd. stated that the initiative forms part of a wider effort to promote greater trade integration between the Caribbean and Latin America, focusing on food manufacturing and export potential. The visit by the Chamber President underscored the value of private-sector partnerships in advancing economic relations and strengthening business links between both countries.