Charlotteville Heritage Performers win 3 categories in Folk Fiesta

News

The procession of the bride and groom makes its way along the streets of Moriah on July 20. Recreating the ole time wedding is a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar. – Photo by Visual Styles

CHARLOTTEVILLE Heritage Performers were a force to be reckoned with at the Folk Fiesta competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, on July 21.

The Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd released the results on July 23.

Charlotteville Heritage Performers placed first in three categories: British-influenced folk dance; calypso song; and speech band. They also came in second in the folk song medley and drumology categories.

Groups were judged in six categories.

Folk song medley

Rhythmic Vibrations

Charlotteville Heritage Performers

Youth Quake

British-influenced folk dance

Charlotteville Heritage Performers

Rhythm Babes

Mt Cullane Cultural Group

Calypso song

Charlotteville Heritage Performers

Rhythmic Vibrations

Youth Quake

African-influenced folk dance

Youth Quake

Encore Dance Theatre

Delecia’s Dance Jewels

Drumology

Y’Aim Drummers

Charlotteville Police Youth Club

Roxborough Police Youth Club

Speech band

Charlotteville Heritage Performers

Delecia’s Dance Agency

Whim Anglican Primary School

