Charlotteville Heritage Performers win 3 categories in Folk Fiesta

The procession of the bride and groom makes its way along the streets of Moriah on July 20. Recreating the ole time wedding is a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar. – Photo by Visual Styles
CHARLOTTEVILLE Heritage Performers were a force to be reckoned with at the Folk Fiesta competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago, on July 21.
The Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd released the results on July 23.
Charlotteville Heritage Performers placed first in three categories: British-influenced folk dance; calypso song; and speech band. They also came in second in the folk song medley and drumology categories.
Groups were judged in six categories.
Folk song medley
Rhythmic Vibrations
Charlotteville Heritage Performers
Youth Quake
British-influenced folk dance
Charlotteville Heritage Performers
Rhythm Babes
Mt Cullane Cultural Group
Calypso song
Charlotteville Heritage Performers
Rhythmic Vibrations
Youth Quake
African-influenced folk dance
Youth Quake
Encore Dance Theatre
Delecia’s Dance Jewels
Drumology
Y’Aim Drummers
Charlotteville Police Youth Club
Roxborough Police Youth Club
Speech band
Charlotteville Heritage Performers
Delecia’s Dance Agency
Whim Anglican Primary School