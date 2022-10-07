Charles-Farray memorial service on Monday

News

Janine Charles-Farray. –

The memorial service for Janine Charles-Farray will be held on Monday at the All Saints Anglican Church, Queen’s Park West. The service will begin at 2.30 pm, with tributes and a musical prelude featuring the Lydians and friends, beginning at 1 pm.

Charles-Farray died on October 1 at 39.

In a release, Charles-Farray’s friend and colleague Rachael Collymore said all those attending are asked to enter the church bythe west door to facilitate a registration process during which names, phone numbers and temperature checks will be accomplished.

Triston Wallace, of the TT Performing Arts Network, of which Charles-Farray was a founder, said non-performers present are encouraged to wear masks in the church in order to prevent the spread of covid19 and to protect the elderly and vulnerable who will be there to pay their last respects.

Collymore said parking will be available at the front and back of the rectory, on the church grounds, using the entrance on Marli Street, on the adjacent streets and in and around the Queen’s Park Savannah. Parking will not be available in the hall car park.

She said Charles-Farray’s mother and the family thanked everyone for their expressions of support and especially for their prayers. She asked for people to continue to pray for them.

The family requested no flowers, as Charles-Farray will be cremated on Tuesday.