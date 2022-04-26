Charles Adams remains PNM Tobago’s new vice-chairman

News

Charles Adams –

Charles Adams remains as the new vice-chairman of the PNM Tobago Council.

A recount for the position was carried out on Tuesday, two days after the party held its internal election.

The recount was requested by Nicole Henry, who had also contested the position of vice-chairman. It was held at the PNM’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough.

On Sunday, Henry wrote to the chairman of the party’s elections supervisory committee, Keigon Denoon, asking for a recount. She alleged there were discrepancies in the election.

In the letter, Henry said, “I pen this letter as the candidate contesting the position of vice-chairman in the PNM Tobago Council election. I am hereby requesting a recount for the post I contested in the recently concluded election (April 24). There are several discrepancies that led to this decision.”

On Tuesday, a PNM source told Newsday the recount, presided over by the elections supervisory committee, ended shortly after 3 pm.

“The results remain the same,” the source said.

Adams had unsuccessfully contested the Goodwood/Mt St George seat in the December 6, 2021, THA election. He lost the seat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ Megan Morrison.

In Sunday’s election, Ancil Dennis became the Tobago Council’s new political leader after contesting the position unopposed. He will serve for a period of two years.

Eleven other positions on the 17-member executive were also contested unopposed.