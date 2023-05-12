Charlamagne Tha God Finally Reveal Why Angela Yee Left The Breakfast Club

Charlamagne Tha God has finally stated the real reason why his former The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee left the show.

Angela Yee's departure from The Breakfast Club last year. It all started with one tweet from Yee that came in late at night stating that the radio morning show is over as we know it. While she was right regarding over "as we know it," the show is still going strong, although in a slightly altered format.

Fans of the show received some clarity in the aftermath of the tweet with the announcement of Angela Yee’s departure, with her final show being on December 2, 2022. Yee is now hosting her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee, on iHeart Radio, which is a nationally syndicated radio show and may be the catalyst for her departure from the show she co-hosted for 12 years.

Charlamagne Tha God previously stated that he was aware that Angela Yee was leaving The Breakfast Club before it became public knowledge, so it wasn’t at all shocking for him and DJ Envy after the story broke in August last year.

In a new interview with VLAD, Charlamagne shed some new light on why Yee left the show, saying it was certainly not for any salacious reasons but simply a better opportunity she couldn’t refuse. It’s unclear the current relationship between Yee and the remaining two co-hosts, given that she recently made some statements that earned some pushbacks from DJ Envy.

“I think people want it to be something salacious, but it’s not,” Charlamagne The God told DJ VLAD. “She left Breakfast Club because she got the opportunity to do her own nationally syndicated show. Way Up With Angela Yee is a nationally syndicated show it comes on 10 am to 2pm right after The Breakfast Club, and I think that would be hard for anybody to pass up … Angela Yee never got the opportunity to host her own show on terrestrial radio. It’s kinda hard to pass up the opportunity to be the only syndicated Black woman at iHeart. I think that’s a great opportunity why not take it? And when you been doing the same thing for 13 years everybody don’t have the same way of doing things.”

Charlamagne was candid in his assessment of why Angela Yee took the opportunity, saying that she was the only of the three BC hosts who never got an offer for a solo nationally syndicated radio show, hence why the offer was too good to refuse for her.

Since her December 2022 departure, The Breakfast Club has been using celebrity guest hosts to fill her spot while they go through the motion of finding a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen Lala Anthony, N.O.R.E., Porsha Williams, Rocsi Diaz, and comedian Jess Hilarious.