Charges for soldier in Kiss driver’s death in Couva

News

A 30-year-old member of the Defence Force has been charged with causing the death of Kiss Baking Company driver Neil Ballai by dangerous driving on March 28.

On July 17, Central Division police confirmed that instructions were given for the suspect to be charged with causing Ballai’s death by dangerous driving, one count of dangerous driving, driving without an insurance certificate, failing to stop after an accident and failing to render aid.

The soldier was expected to be served via summons.

Ballai lived at Eccles Trace in Spring Village in Valsayn and was driving one of the company’s Isuzu trucks on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway at around 6.45 am on March 28 when the accident happened.

Ballai died on the spot.

His coworker, Terrence Jagessar, 34, who was in the passenger seat, was injured.

Dashcam footage shows a black Hyundai Ioniq car hit the truck from behind. On impact, the truck veered off the road and crashed.The car did not stop.

The suspect later surrendered at the Freeport police station and was released without charges, pending further investigation.

W/Clp Hernandez–Cobbler is investigating.