Charges against Ramlogan, Ramdeen dropped

Anand Ramlogan – File photo

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, has discontinued corruption kickback charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

Gaspard made the announcement early on Monday afternoon. The matter is still being heard before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle.

He said it was because the State’s main witness, British King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, said while he was willing to give evidence, he was not willing to do so until a civil-claim case against the State is concluded. In that case, Nelson is seeking damages for breach of indemnity between himself and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi. Nelson alleges the indemnity was promised to him.

Ramdeen and Ramlogan were charged in 2019 with conspiring with Nelson for Ramlogan to misbehave in public office as AG, by accepting money from Nelson as a reward for giving him state briefs.

UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen

It was further alleged that they conspired for Ramdeen to receive, conceal, and transfer criminal property which represented corrupt rewards given to him by Nelson for the state briefs.

The third allegation against the two was that they conspired for Nelson to give ten per cent of the legal fees to Ramlogan as a “gift” or “reward” for being granted state briefs.

In March 2020, Nelson, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to his part in the alleged kickback scheme, was ordered to pay $2.25 million in restitution as part of a plea-bargain arrangement with the State. As part of the deal, he agreed to turn state witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.