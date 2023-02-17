Change in PoS Fantastic Friday parade route

News

Carnival logo 2023 Full Color –

THERE has been a change in the parade route for Carnival Friday masqueraders.

Commuters in and around the city were snarled in traffic as children paraded from Woodford Square to the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The traditional parade route was changed as previously, masqueraders paraded from Piccadilly Greens, Victoria Square and Memorial Park and then congregated in Woodford Square.

This year, they will leave Woodford Square, turn onto Knox Street, then right onto Frederick Street, then Hart Street, then left on Abercromby Street and east onto Keith Street.gt From there, they will make their way to the Savannah.

Murchison Brown, the National Carnival Commission’s Port of Spain co-ordinator said the change in the route was made to make the march shorter. He assured a police presence to direct traffic.

Moments before Newsday spoke to the former mayor, we asked Municipal Police officers on duty about the parade route but they claimed they had no idea that a parade was going to take place or its route.

Brown said the shortened route will give children the opportunity to “lay-out themselves properly.”

He explained, “The children attended NCC workshops where they designed and executed their own costumes. So that’s what its all about.”

Sgt McWellington, who was monitoring the parade, said all side streets, like Park Street, Oxford Street and New Street, will be temporarily blocked to allow the parade to pass.

Image of the updated Fantastic Friday Carnival parade route.