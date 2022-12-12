ChampionX is here

News

Atlantic manager Ronald Adams, team leader Rishi Mahadeo, and Energy Chamber Dr. Thackwray Driver speak during the launch of Champion X operations in Trinidad and Tobago at the Trinidad Hilton, Port of Spain. 2022.12.08 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHAMPIONX is not a new children’s video game, nor a mysterious racer from Formula One, but rather the chief supplier of chemicals to maintain the operations of the world’s oil and gas fields.

The company launched its local office on Thursday evening at the Hilton Trinidad, although it’s not new to TT, because its precursor firms had long operated here before a merger created ChampionX in 2020.

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry programmes and services.

A company self-description said, “Our oilfield chemicals are used to enhance oil and gas recovery, improve asset integrity (corrosion inhibitors and biocides etcetera), ensure flow assurance (wax inhibitors and demulsifiers) and assist with environmental compliance (water clarifiers etcetera.)

“Globally we provide 60-70 per cent of all production chemicals for the major international oil companies (eg Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell).”

From left, ChampionX country manager, Guyana Keith Hick, Atlantic manager Ronald Adams, senior vice president and country chair at Shell, Eugene Okpere, ChampionX team lead Rishi Mahadeo, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon, ChampionX regional manager Jim Troutman, area manager Nedio Melo Junior, Energy Chamber Dr. Thackwray Driver, and Perenco general manager Grégoire de Courcelles pose for a photo during the launch of Champion X operations in Trinidad and Tobago at the Trinidad Hilton, Port of Spain. 2022.12.08 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Area sales manager Nedio Melo recalled to guests how warmly he was welcomed to TT over the past two years and expressed his great respect for this society’s culture.

“Our rich history is built on over a century of experience dating back to the petroleum-industry infancy.

“Now we have more than 7,000 employees, 30-plus manufacturing locations, 400-plus scientists and technologists, and 1,400-plus partners in more than 60 countries.”

Regional sales manager Jim Troutman said, “We are the largest upstream chemical supplier in the world.”

He said ChampionX has been around in some form for 140 years, its precursor firms starting equipment interests in 1882 and chemical interests in 1920. He related ChampionX’s formation in 2020 by a merger.

“We’re not new. We’re a large company – 7,000 employees in 60 countries. We’ve actually been in Trinidad 60 years. Nalco was here on the waterside, mostly servicing methanol and ammonia facilities, as far back as the early nineties.

“In 2014 Champion Technologies came and won the first upstream contract with British Gas at the time, which is now Shell, which we still maintain.”

Soon afterwards, Champion Technologies merged with Nalco, he recalled.

“So we’ve had a long history here. We’re going to talk about some new beginnings today, but we’ve been in the community, supporting the country, for a long time.”

He thanked oil/gas firms that were ChampionX clients.

“Shell is our biggest customer. Renaissance, Atlantic, Touchdown, a little bit with Heritage. So we appreciate all of your business. If we don’t see you on that list, we’d love to have you on that list.”

Troutman explained why ChampionX was investing in TT now.

“It’s two things – the talent here, so it’s people, and it’s opportunity – opportunity throughout the region here, when we look at the Caribbean basin.”

He said construction began on a ChampionX facility in TT in 2021.

The facility, located at Chaguaramas, was completed early in 2022. It consists of an office, lab and warehouse, all of which were fully competed and are now operational.

“We look forward to leveraging our people, technology and processes for a healthier, greener oil and gas industry here.”

TT team lead Rishi Mahadeo recalled a couple of hilarious anecdotes about innovating with new chemicals to reduce the use of harmful chemicals. He said previously a customer had used large amounts of biocide chemicals to prevent bacteria ruining equipment, but at a high risk and high cost of transport and storage,

ChampionX then introduced a better, polymer-based biocide.

“The results were amazing.”

The innovation reduced the amounts used from 529 gallons of the previous biocide to 12 gallons of the new biocide.

In another case, a new innovation had likewise reduced the quantities of chemicals needed from 700 gallons to 125 gallons, Mahadeo related, reducing hazard risk and carbon footprint.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said she was very happy ChampionX had chosen TT for a new hub of operations and was very pleased about the knowledge transfer by way of all staff in TT being locals.

“This is a long-term commitment to TT, and the rest of the region.”

She added, “To us, every investment is a significant investment.”

(From left) ChampionX regional manager Jim Troutman, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula gopee Scoon, and team leader of ChampionX Rishi Mahadeo during the launch of the company’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago at the Trinidad Hilton, Port of Spain on December 8. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Gopee-Scoon said the initiative helps TT by way of sustainability and greening, plus innovation and diversification, all towards boosting competitiveness. She said the new operations will create employment opportunities, in energy, science, technology and sales. She said TT looks forward to soon getting $600 million in foreign direct investment, to create 1,800 new jobs.

“We expect 2023 to be a bumper year to attract direct foreign investment.

“We are happy for ChampionX. We are glad you chose us.”