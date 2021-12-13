Champions League draw redone after error

European football’s governing body UEFA declared the initial draw void earlier on Monday after Manchester United was drawn by mistake and the English Premier League club will probably be relieved.

However, it means fans will be denied the mouthwatering prospect of watching Messi renew his rivalry with Ronaldo — for now at least.

The French side will instead face the tricky prospect of playing current La Liga leader Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is the competition’s most successful side ever with 13 titles and has been in good form domestically of late.

It will also see Messi, a long-term enemy of Madrid throughout his time at Barcelona, return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s former captain, will also return to face the club where he won four Champions League titles. The defender moved to PSG at the start of the season but has seen limited action due to injury.

Elsewhere, reigning champion Chelsea will still face French side Lille — the only fixture that remained the same from the initial draw.

Last year’s runner-up Manchester City will face Sporting CP as it searches for its first Champions League trophy as six-time winner Liverpool takes on Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, one of the tournament favorites Bayern Munich will face Red Bull Salzburg while impressive unbeaten side Ajax faces Benfica.

The first legs of the round-of-16 ties are scheduled for February 15/16 and 22/23 with the returns scheduled for March 8/9 and 15/16.

The final is set to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 28.