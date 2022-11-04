Champ Fleurs man killed by fake cops

News

Stock photo

TWO men were murdered in separate incidents on Thursday night and Friday morning in the Northern Division police district.

Police reported that Shawn “Bobo” Harry was at home at William Street, Champs Fleurs, when gunmen pretending to be police came in and killed him.

Police reported that at about 5.30 am on Friday the killers banged on his door and shouted “Police!” They then broke in and shot him dead before leaving.

Police said they found spent 9 mm casings inside the house, and outside, 5.56mm spent shells were found.

In the earlier shooting, a 31-year-old man was killed at the side of the road in Tunapuna.

Police reported that at about 9 pm on Thursday night Samuel Pereira was standing on St Vincent Street when a car stopped and a man got out. He walked up to Pereira and shot him before getting back into the car and escaping.

Both victims were known to be involved in criminal activities, police said and their killings were linked to their lifestyle.