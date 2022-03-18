Chambers surprised, cautiously optimistic on reshuffle

News

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Ian De Souza.

VARIOUS business chambers have reacted with a mixture of surprise and cautious optimism over the Cabinet reshuffle which saw Faris Al-Rawi removed as Attorney General to that of Local Government Minister and Kazim Hosein moved Al-Rawi’s new portfolio to that of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister.

Business chambers said they were hoping the reshuffle would better serve the nation and continue the progress advanced by former ministers.

Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai said while former rural development minister Hosein had done his best in that ministry with limited resources, he hopes Al-Rawi, who is also an MP, would be able to improve efficiency in the ministry.

“It is taking too long for things such as approvals and so on to get done,” Sookhai said.

“We are seeing where local government is not given adequate funding to do basic repair of infrastructure in certain areas. We are hoping this reshuffle would help eliminate bureaucracy that already exists. I don’t see it happening, but we are hoping for the best.”

File photo: Richie Sookhai, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Food security and development of the agricultural industry were key issues he hoped would be addressed by Hosein. Sookhai also called for efforts to be made to make farming more attractive to those willing to go into the industry.

He said while a lot has been done in the ministry over the years partly through outgoing minister Clarence Rambharat, more innovation is needed to help reduce the food import bill.

CEO of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Ian De Souza, noted that significant budgetary allocations were made to the agriculture ministry in the last budget signalling Government’s intention to develop the industry.

“The chamber notes that a long-standing challenge in the agricultural sector is the matter of the transfer of land to former Caroni workers,” De Souza said. “It is hoped Minister Al-Rawi would use his expertise in law in assisting Minister Hosein in bringing the matter to a close.”

Melissa Senhouse, president of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce.

“On the front burner for the new Minister of Rural Development is the local government reform,” said Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Business president Melissa Senhouse.

“As it pertains to the agriculture minister, we have been speaking about the food import bill and food security. That would be what we would like to see addressed,” she added.

While the reshuffle came as a surprise to the chambers, the consensus from the heads was they hoped the Government knew what it was doing.

“Any decision to make a Cabinet reshuffle, we will assume, will be predicated on good, solid, reasons,” said Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George.

File photo: Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George.

“We would like to have clarity from Government on the basis for these changes and to have a frank, direct conversation with the population as to how this is going to benefit us all.”

For his part, De Souza noted that Cabinet reshuffles are not uncommon and that the TT Chamber was comfortable with the changes made.

“We thank former minister Rambharat for his very kind collaboration over the years and we look forward to working with the ministers in their new roles. We also congratulate the new Attorney General Mr Reginald Armour on his appointment and look forward to working with him.”