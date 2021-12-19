Chamber CEO: TTRA just a name change

News

THE TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria believes the TT Revenue Authority (TTRA) will not get the desired results in improving the collection of taxes or management of customs.

His comments came after the House of Representatives on Friday passed the TTRA Bill by the government. Opposition MPs abstained from the vote

Faria told Sunday Newsday that the move is basically a name change, describing it as superficial and cosmetic; without the necessary systemic changes to the structure, the people and the way of doing the work.

He said a revenue authority is not a unique thing and studies over the past 20 years showed the need for a new operating model if the system is to succeed.

Faria said the chamber supported the new independent initiative and robust enforcement and emphasised that every business, citizen and politician needed to honour their obligation to pay the taxes owed based on earnings.

“The proposed operating model would have recognised performance as well as tenure which would have encouraged the behaviour the country sorely needs. People who will take the initiative, do more, make a difference, are honest, not corrupt or arrogant and provide excellent customer service.

“Imagine a TT government authority and all the benefits that will bring. Honest, not corrupt, or arrogant and provide excellent customer service. But I guess that’s too much to hope for.

“Unless we execute this properly and let professionals do it, we will end up with the same corruption, largesse, inefficiency, weak governance, and ongoing victimisation of honest tax complaint citizens and businesses.”

At the chamber’s president panel discussion in August, the organisation raised concerns about the TTRA and noted that pressure to pay taxes usually fell on the compliant businesses and people, without any recourse for those who did not.

At that meeting, it also pointed out that the government was not collecting enough taxes or issuing tax refunds promptly and Faria said he was hoping to see a strong taxpayer bill of rights, as a layer of protection for those compliant.

Faria said, “Vat and tax refunds are overdue for as much as five years. The amount owed was over 10 per cent of the budgeted expenses reaching over $7 billion even though $3.7 billion was repaid. This was after very strong advocacy from the TT Chamber which I personally lobbied for.

“It is probably back to over $4 billion again and corporation tax refunds have not been addressed. Many businesses which continue to complain are still not getting their refunds even though the Ministry of Finance committed to keep it current. The government, both the ruling party and the opposition, have not addressed it.”

He also called out the opposition United National Congress in Friday’s Parliament sitting, saying they did not contribute to an intelligent debate to ensure a strong and fair TTRA.

“It is indeed unfortunate, they rather blindly opposed it and what we end up with will probably be much less effective to the detriment of our tax compliant businesses and citizens.

“We felt there should have been strong governance and independence of the TTRA, ensuring the board had the requisite ethical and commercial skills to provide the leadership for the authority.

“It must be independent, not controlled by the government and free of its influence or used to give party financiers a bligh, it should have operated independently.

Faria added that the total VAT and tax collected should not be commingled with other taxation income since it could be a key factor for the government not being able to pay refunds.

On Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the TTRA would ensure the country will increase its tax take by billions of dollars which were currently not collected because of inefficiencies in the existing system.

“I am satisfied that even though this is a hybrid model, this is a quantum leap for TT and will go a long way to allowing the government to close the gap between the available tax collection, in terms of persons who avoid the tax, persons who evade tax, persons who are outside of the tax net even though they earn large sums of money thereby placing a very unfair burden on conscientious taxpayers many of whom have no choice but to pay tax because it is deducted at source,” Imbert said.