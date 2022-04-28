Chaguanas woman murdered by husband remembered for big heart

News

A mourner signs a portrait of Sharsa Alfonso-David. – PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

Sharsa Alfonso-David was remembered for having a good heart during her funeral service on Thursday at the St Theresa’s RC church, Barataria.

She was shot dead on April 16 by her common-law husband, Kester “Congo” Williams, 47, a Coast Guard officer, at their home on Hibiscus Drive Extension in Edinburgh 500.

He then died by suicide in the house.

During the eulogy, her uncle Carl Alfonso called on the congregation not to forget Alfonso-David’s daughter and ailing father.

A large turnout of mourners at the funeral for Sharsa Alfonso-David at the St Theresa RC Church in Barataria on Thursday. – PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

“All of us that knew her can’t think of anything slightly wrong about her. At times like this, we ask, ‘Why?’ and that question is going to be asked by a lot of Sharsa’s friends and family. But I’m no judge, God is the judge.

“Sharsa is in a better place, but we must be concerned about her father and daughter. Her daughter is a youth and she won’t be able to handle this on her own. She would need the support, and we must be there to give the support to her. At times she would want space to breathe but we must still offer our support.”

Alfonso also extended an apology from head of the Coast Guard Capt Don Polo to grieving friends and family.

“Capt Polo apologised to friends, family, and well-wishers on behalf of the Defence Force. I hope you accept the apology as it was given.”

Alfonso-David, 47, was a deputy general secretary of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) for the last four years. She was also a member of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) women’s arm.

She also worked at Export Centres for over 27 years.

Trevor Johnson, general secretary of BIGWU, described her death as a big loss to the organisation.

“She touched many hearts very significantly during that time in office she spent with us. Even though that is an undeniable sense of loss, we celebrate her life, full of kindness, full of love, full of joy, cheer, devotion, commitment, and strength. She had a determined passion to get things done. She was a woman of great virtue and substance. She was a very compassionate individual.”

The union also remembered her efforts for equity for women in the workplace.

Retired brigadier and former minister of national security Carl Alfonso, left, escorts the body of his niece Sharsa Alfonso-David out of the St Theresa RC Church in Barataria on Thursday.

Martha Sookan, a colleague at Export Centres, said Alfonso-David touched many with her strength, grace, integrity, compassion and caring nature.

“She was a true gem of a friend. Her warm heart and true nature and appealing personality will be missed. This was a senseless act against my beautiful friend who had so much to offer, so much life and so much to be proud of.”