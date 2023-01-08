Chaguanas woman charged for murdering husband

Black Immigrant Daily News

CHARGED: Judity Lakhan, charged for the murder of Likhram Primlal, her common-law husband. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – TTPS

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of her common-law husband, Likhram Primlal, which occurred on December 30.

A TTPS press release said Judith Lakhan of Enterprise, appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie and the matter was adjourned to February 3.

Primlal, 49, is said to have gotten into an argument with a woman who lives at the same address on December 30. He left the premises and returned some time later, when he was stabbed with a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested by Chaguanas police.

Investigations were supervised by Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad and Insp Hosein, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

Lakhan was charged by Ag Cpl Griffith, also of HBI Region Three, on Thursday last based on advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore Paul.

NewsAmericasNow.com