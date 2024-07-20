Chaguanas West MP: Help in finding missing former teacher

News

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has called on the public to help find missing former school teacher Komal Maharaj.

Maharaj, of Felicity, was last seen in Price Plaza, Chaguanas around 2 pm on July 19. His vehicle was found at the mall.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward immediately. Your assistance is crucial in helping us find Mr Maharaj and ensuring his safe return. The residents of Felicity stand united with Komal Maharaj’s family during this distressing time. We are committed to supporting them and doing everything in our power to aid in the search efforts,” Rambally said in a release on July 20.

Maharaj was last seen wearing jeans, a red T-shirt and a grey hoodie jacket.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793 or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 477-2031 or 340-5003.