Chaguanas vendor on sexual offences charges on court curfew

A market vendor from Freeport has been put on a court-imposed curfew after he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on three sexual offences charges against a 15-year-old girl.

The 32-year-old vendor was granted $200,000 bail by senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie to cover the three charges of sexual penetration and sexual touching of a child.

He was also given a cash bail alternative but must report to the Freeport police station every Wednesday between the hours of 6 am-6 pm. He also has a curfew and must remain at his apartment at McLeod Trace, where he has been renting for the past year, between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am.

The vendor also has to have no contact with his alleged victim, either directly, or indirectly, or any social media contact, and stay 400 metres away from her.

“If you see her in the market, leave,” the magistrate advised.

It is alleged on November 3, he was caught by the mother of his alleged victim committing the acts on the girl, age 15, at her home in Chaguanas.

His attorney, Bhimal Maharajh, said his client had one previous conviction for simple possession of marijuana and had a two-year-old child. He also said he was not a flight risk as he did not have a passport.