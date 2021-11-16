Chaguanas taxi driver fined for second curfew breach

News

A CHAGUANAS taxi driver who was fined in June for breaching emergency powers (curfew) regulations pleaded guilty on Monday to a second breach.

Sureash Jagessar was fined $5,000 on Monday by Chaguanas magistrate Nikolas Ali and given six months to pay the fine.

If he fails to pay it by then, he will serve 60 days of simple imprisonment.

Ali was told it was Jagessar’s second infraction – the first having taken place on June 27, when he was convicted and fined $6,000.

He was arrested on Sunday night, at 10.45 pm, close to his home at Ragoonanan Road, Enterprise.

When arrested, he told the police he was going to assist his sister, whose boyfriend was “trying to outsmart her.”

He admitted he did not have a curfew pass or permission from the police commissioner to be outside after curfew hours, and allegedly told the officers, “I sorry boss. Leave me, let me go home, nah.”

Questioned by Ali on the claim that he was going to assist his sister, his attorney, Bhimal Maharajh, said it was not true, as his client was known to say things he did not mean.

In asking for leniency for Jagessar, 46, the attorney said he was remorseful.

He said what had happened was unfortunate, as he had earlier visited his sister’s home, five houses away, for a prayer session.

Maharajh said while Jagessar was aware of the regulations, he “decided to take a chance to return home and on his way, he was stopped and arrested by the police.”

Maharajh acknowledged the emergency powers (curfew) regulations were intended to curb the spread of covid19, but said being the lone person on the road in the area at that hour, Jagessar would not have been a threat to anyone.

Under the regulations, the maximum penalty for a breach is a $250,000 fine and six months in prison.

The curfew is expected to be lifted on Wednesday, when the Government goes to the Lower House to revoke the state of emergency.