Chaguanas taxi driver called out of home, shot dead

Homicide investigators are probing the murder of a 49-year-old Chaguanas taxi driver who was gunned down outside his home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Mitra Bhola was at home at Ibis Circular, New Settlement, at around 1.25 pm when he heard a car horn outside.

He went outside to check and a gunman shot him several times, then got into the car and drove off.

Neighbours heard the shooting and saw Bhola bleeding on the ground.

Police from the Central Division Task Force North were called to the scene. Homicide officers and a district medical officer also visited and declared Bhola dead.

Police found and seized five spent shells.