Chaguanas pharmacist kidnapped and his BMW stolen

A Chaguanas pharmacist is now safe after he was kidnapped on March 7 while meeting with men who claimed to be interested in buying his car.

The pharmacist had advertised his car, a white BMW 320i, for sale.

He was contacted by a potential buyer who offered to meet him outside his workplace in Mid Centre Mall, Chaguanas, on March 7 to view the car.

Around 3 pm the pharmacist was at work when the potential buyers told him they were outside.

The pharmacist went with a friend to meet the potential buyers but his family became worried when calls to his phone later went unanswered.

They were relieved however when the pharmacist called them two hours later and informed them he was safe.

He said the alleged kidnappers took them to Penal where they dropped them off before leaving with the car.

The pharmacist and his friend made their way to a nearby police station where they filed a report and were reunited with their family after their ordeal.