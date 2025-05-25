Chaguanas Mayor says talks to begin on Lion House restoration

Shas­tri Boodan

Free­lance Cor­re­spon­dent

Ch­agua­nas May­or Faaiq Mo­hammed says rel­a­tives of Suren Capildeo, SC, who in­her­it­ed the his­toric Li­on House, have reached out to the Na­tion­al Trust to ini­ti­ate dis­cus­sions about the build­ing’s fu­ture.

“We are go­ing to have a meet­ing next week with the Na­tion­al Trust and mem­bers of the Capildeo fam­i­ly,” Mo­hammed said in an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia ear­li­er this week.

“The fam­i­ly has reached out, and meet­ing with them is the most im­por­tant step. Many peo­ple wrong­ly be­lieve that Gov­ern­ment can sim­ply in­ter­vene even though the prop­er­ty is pri­vate­ly owned. We want to have a dis­cus­sion with the fam­i­ly and take it from there.”

Capildeo, who was a politi­cian, le­gal lu­mi­nary and ad­vo­cate, was the grand­son of Pun­dit Capildeo, who con­struct­ed Li­on House. He was al­so the cousin of late No­bel Lau­re­ate VS Naipaul, who im­mor­talised Li­on House in his nov­el a House for Mr Biswas af­ter he lived there for a time.

Mo­hammed, who has been lob­by­ing for the build­ing’s restora­tion since 2020, re­vealed that on Thurs­day, the Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit of the Ch­agua­nas Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion be­gan clear­ing bush­es from the ex­te­ri­or of Li­on House. He ex­plained that the cor­po­ra­tion re­ceived per­mis­sion to clear vines and ex­ter­nal veg­e­ta­tion but was not au­tho­rised to en­ter the build­ing to re­move de­bris or rub­bish, some of which may have been left by home­less in­di­vid­u­als who sought shel­ter in­side.

Mo­hammed said he in­tends to work along­side the busi­ness com­mu­ni­ty and oth­er stake­hold­ers to se­cure fund­ing for the restora­tion.

“Restora­tion de­pends on fund­ing,” he not­ed.

The Li­on House, lo­cat­ed in Ch­agua­nas, is the an­ces­tral home of the Capildeo fam­i­ly and is re­gard­ed as the on­ly struc­ture of its kind in the West­ern Hemi­sphere. It was built by the late Pun­dit Capildeo, a for­mer in­den­tured labour­er who rose to be­come a re­spect­ed Hin­du priest in Trinidad.

Ac­cord­ing to the Na­tion­al Trust, the build­ing stands as a last­ing sym­bol and memo­r­i­al to the thou­sands of In­di­an in­den­tured im­mi­grants who ar­rived in Trinidad be­tween 1845 and 1917.

Born in 1873 in Ma­hadev Dubey, a vil­lage in the state of Ut­tar Pradesh, East-Cen­tral In­dia, Pun­dit Capildeo broke the bonds of in­den­ture­ship and be­came a lead­ing spir­i­tu­al fig­ure in the Hin­du com­mu­ni­ty. In 1924, he be­gan con­struct­ing the Li­on House, which was com­plet­ed in 1926 and named Anand Bha­van, mean­ing Man­sion of Bliss. That same year, he left for In­dia on one of his many trips and sad­ly passed away dur­ing the vis­it, nev­er re­turn­ing to Trinidad.